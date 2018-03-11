Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Monday vs. Kings

Adams (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Kings, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams sprained his ankle in Saturday's win over the Spurs, limiting the center to 17 minutes in the contest. Look for more updates to come either after Monday morning shootaround or just before tip. If he is sidelined, look for Patrick Patterson to likely pick up the spot start.

