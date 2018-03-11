Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Monday vs. Kings
Adams (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Kings, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams sprained his ankle in Saturday's win over the Spurs, limiting the center to 17 minutes in the contest. Look for more updates to come either after Monday morning shootaround or just before tip. If he is sidelined, look for Patrick Patterson to likely pick up the spot start.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Suffers ankle injury Saturday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 16 points Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Pitches in with 12 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 16 points in 34 minutes•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Fills box score in loss to Warriors•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...