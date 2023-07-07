Mann tallied 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3PT, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and four turnovers across 31 minutes in Thursday's 100-91 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Mann played with a lot of poise and confidence, putting his experience with the Thunder over the past two years to good use. Despite a strong performance in the Summer League so far, Mann will be fighting an uphill battle for playing time in the backcourt with the arrival of Vasilije Micic from Europe and 10th overall pick Cason Wallace.