Mann tallied 28 points (10-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 31 minutes of Wednesday's 94-86 loss to Memphis during Summer League.

Mann was red-hot Wednesday, going a perfect 8-for-8 from inside the arc on his way to a game-high 28 points. The third-year guard has now logged back-to-back 20-point performances in Summer League and should remain OKC's top option for the remainder of Summer League, especially with Jalen Williams (undisclosed) on the sidelines.