Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Active at shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (back) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
It's an encouraging sign that Edwards is aiming to suit up for the season opener in Portland. The superstar guard could still be a game-time decision based on pregame warmups. If Edwards is out, Donte DiVincenzo would likely be the direct beneficiary from a fantasy perspective.
