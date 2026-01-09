Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Another questionable tag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (injury maintenance) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Edwards will carry a third straight questionable tag into Saturday's game. He's played through the last two questionable tags without issue, but Saturday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set. A maintenance day could be on the table for one of these two games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Near double-double Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Uncertain to play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Well-rounded performance in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Tuesday•