Edwards supplied 30 points (10-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 119-114 victory over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After teasing a 22-point triple-double in a Game 1 loss Saturday, Edwards ramped things up in Game 2 as he led Minnesota to a comeback from an early 19-point deficit. The 24-year-old superstar is still nursing a sore knee that limited him to three of the Timberwolves' final 14 regular-season contests, but his performance to begin the postseason doesn't suggest it will hold him back. Edwards looks locked in as the series heads back to Minnesota on Thursday tied 1-1.