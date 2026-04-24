Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Getting green light for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (knee) is available for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Thursday.
As anticipated, Edwards has been cleared to take the court Thursday evening despite dealing with a nagging knee injury. He's fresh off a 30-point showing in a Game 2 victory, and he'll be on the hunt for another big showing Thursday as he aims to help Minnesota take the series lead.
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