Edwards recorded 32 points (13-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 114-104 win over Utah.

Edwards did it all for Minnesota in Monday's win, leading all players in scoring and assists while ending three rebounds shy of a double-double to go along with a team-high-tying pair of blocks. Edwards, who also put on a show with a highlight dunk in the second half, recorded 25 of his 32 points in the second half alone. Edwards has led the Timberwolves with the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, posting three straight games with at least 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists.