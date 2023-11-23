Edwards had 31 points (11-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over Philadelphia.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, making things a lot easier for Edwards and the Timberwolves offensively. Edwards reached 30 points for the first time since Nov. 12, with the performance marking his fifth 30-point effort of the campaign. All things considered, Wednesday was one of Edwards' best all-around games of 2023-24. Fantasy managers who drafted him in the second round haven't had much to complain about.