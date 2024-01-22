Edwards (illness) will play Monday against the Hornets, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, but he'll push through the aliment and suit up. In January (11 appearances), Edwards is averaging 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game.