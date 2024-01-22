Edwards (illness) will play Monday against the Hornets, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, but he'll push through the aliment and suit up. In January (11 appearances), Edwards is averaging 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks in 35.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Held in check Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Strong second half in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads offensively in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Dealing with knee tendinitis•