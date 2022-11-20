Edwards finished with 25 points (7-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and a steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over the 76ers.

Edwards helped Minnesota jump out to a 10-point lead early, going 4-of-7 from the field with 11 points in the first quarter, along with two assists and a steal. He would struggle from the field for the rest of the game, however, hitting just three of 14 shots over the next three quarters for another 12 points, seven of which came at the free-throw line. Edwards sank all of his season-high nine free-throw attempts on the night and has now scored 25 or more points in three of his last four contests.