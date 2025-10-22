default-cbs-image
Edwards (back) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Trail Blazers.

Edwards is dealing with back spasms, which could result in him sitting for the regular-season opener. If the superstar guard is unable to play, the team will likely pivot to Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

