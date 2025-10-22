Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (back) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Trail Blazers.
Edwards is dealing with back spasms, which could result in him sitting for the regular-season opener. If the superstar guard is unable to play, the team will likely pivot to Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't play in preseason finale•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads Minnesota with 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drops 17 points in preseason loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Tuesday•