Edwards sustained a sprained right ankle Friday after playing just eight minutes and returned to the team's bench in a protective boot. Although he hasn't been given a designation for Saturday's matchup against Toronto at this juncture, it feels unlikely the All-Star two-guard will suit up. If that's the case, Austin Rivers and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would likely see extended run.