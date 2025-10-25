Edwards tallied 31 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block over 35 minutes during the Timberwolves' 128-110 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Edwards followed up his 41-point performance on Opening Night with another strong outing Friday to lead the Timberwolves in scoring, though his efforts were overshadowed by Luka Doncic. Edwards connected on 44.7 percent of his field-goal attempts last year and has opened the 2025-26 regular season having gone 25-for-47 on his field-goal attempts through two games. Edwards will continue to be the focal point in the Timberwolves' offense with Julius Randle the clear second option.