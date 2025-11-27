Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Nets 31 points with five treys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards closed Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Thunder with 31 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 40 minutes.
While the Wolves fought hard in this one, late-game execution was again an issue, and the result was Minnesota suffering its third straight loss. "I'm not a moral victory type of guy," Edwards remarked after the game per Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune. "Nah. We lost. Got our a** kicked, again, by them. I hate it." The Wolves will look to right the ship Saturday against the Celtics.
