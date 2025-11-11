Edwards closed with 35 points (13-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes in Monday's 120-113 victory over Utah.

Edwards was dominant Monday, leading all scorers and posting a season high in assists while fueling the Minnesota offense to victory. The star guard has topped 30 points in four of seven appearances, averaging 27.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 50.4 percent shooting and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.