Edwards (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Over the last five games, Edwards has made two appearances and played just 41 minutes while battling a right hip contusion. He's considered day-to-day and returned to practice Wednesday, so he's trending in the right direction. However, the Timberwolves will presumably be cautious. If Edwards is sidelined again, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson and Troy Brown would be candidates for increased roles, but the offense would likely run through Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley.