Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Strikes for 20 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards ended Tuesday's 126-97 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes.
Edwards didn't offer much in terms of peripheral numbers but still led the Timberwolves in scoring. He has reached the 20-point threshold in three consecutive contests, posting at least 32 points in the first two games of that stretch. The superstar guard will aim to deliver a more well-rounded performance in Game 6 on Friday as the Timberwolves attempt to stave off elimination at home.
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