Edwards (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.

Edwards was a very late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Edwards was not spotted at the morning shootaround and there's a bug "circling the team." If Edwards can't give it a go, the Timberwolves will need guys like Jaylen Clark, Rob Dillingham and Mike Conley to step up.