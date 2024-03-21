Edwards (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Edwards suffered a left middle finger dislocation/sprain during Monday's game against the Jazz but suited up despite the issue Tuesday against the Nuggets. If he's available again Friday, it seems unlikely that he'll have limitations.
