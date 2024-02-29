Edwards (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Edwards continues to deal with left ankle soreness, but he was able to suit up Wednesday against the Grizzlies despite the issue. He tallied 34 points, four assists, two rebounds and a block in 40 minutes against Memphis, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him handle plenty of playing time if he's cleared for action Friday.
