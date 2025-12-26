Edwards (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Edwards is dealing with right shoulder soreness and is in jeopardy of missing his fourth contest in December. Over eight appearances this month, the superstar has averaged 30.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks in 38.8 minutes per game. If he's ultimately ruled out, Jaylen Clark and Bones Hyland are candidates for increased minutes, while Rob Dillingham could enter the rotation.