Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable to face Brooklyn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Edwards is dealing with right shoulder soreness and is in jeopardy of missing his fourth contest in December. Over eight appearances this month, the superstar has averaged 30.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks in 38.8 minutes per game. If he's ultimately ruled out, Jaylen Clark and Bones Hyland are candidates for increased minutes, while Rob Dillingham could enter the rotation.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Ejected in final seconds•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drops 38 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Paces scoring attack•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Posts big production in return•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Suiting up Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Goes through shootaround•