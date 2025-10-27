Edwards (hamstring) will miss two weeks of action, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Monday.

This is a devastating blow for Edwards' fantasy managers, and for the Timberwolves in general. Based on this initial timetable of two weeks, Edwards will miss at least the next eight regular-season games. That sets up a potential return on Nov. 14 against the Kings. Edwards' official diagnosis is a right hamstring train after it was previously described as tightness, so it's understandable that the team is being cautious here. In the meantime, Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark are candidates for increased minutes for Minnesota.