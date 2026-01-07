Edwards chipped in 26 points (8-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-94 win over the Heat.

Edwards turned in an efficient performance from three-point range and led all players in scoring Tuesday. While the superstar was unable to reach the 30-point threshold for a fourth straight game, he has now scored at least 23 in 11 consecutive appearances. He was also productive on the defensive end and swatted multiple shots for the sixth time this season. Over his last five games, Edwards has averaged 29.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.4 minutes per tilt.