Edwards will not return to Friday's game against the Kings due to personal reasons,
No further details have been given regarding Edwards exiting. The star wing tallied 11 points (2-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes before leaving the game. His status for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers is unknown at this time.
