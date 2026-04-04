Hyland registered 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers.

Hyland recorded at least 20 points for the first time in his past five games, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him. While this was certainly an encouraging performance, managers may want to temper their expectations, given that he had scored a total of 32 points in his previous four outings. At best, he can be streamed in on low-volume nights, at least until Jaden McDaniels returns from his knee injury.