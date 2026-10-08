Hyland closed with 10 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist, one steal and one block in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Hyland was used sparingly off the bench, although he did make the most of his time on the floor, ending as one of five Minnesota players to score double digits. Despite a proven ability to score the basketball, it would appear as though Hyland could struggle to carve out a meaningful role this season. At best, he should be on the streaming radar if and when those ahead of him in the rotation are struck down with injury or illness.