Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Gets green light
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Kings.
Hyland had previously been considered questionable due to a bruised right knee. With Anthony Edwards (foot) sidelined, Hyland could draw a second consecutive start. He logged just five minutes in the Timberwolves' most recent game before suffering the knee injury.
