Hyland ended Friday's 110-105 loss to the Rockets with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and five assists over 17 minutes.

Hyland was limited to just two points, unable to replicate his 23-point performance from the previous game. Although he has been able to carve out a regular spot in the rotation, Hyland's production has been sporadic, at best. In 16 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 17.9 minutes per game.