Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against Houston.
Hyland is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 6 due to right hip soreness. If the 25-year-old guard is unable to suit up, Mike Conley and Terrence Shannon would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
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