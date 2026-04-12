Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland (hip) won't play Sunday against the Pelicans.
Hyland won't play in the Timberwolves' regular-season finale due to maintenance of a right hip injury, and this will be his second straight absence. The combo guard is expected to be available for the postseason, though. Hyland averaged 8.5 points and 2.6 dimes per game in 71 regular-season appearances (three starts).
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