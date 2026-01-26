Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Quiet outing off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland accumulated five points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and three assists over 16 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 loss to the Warriors.
Similar to Mike Conley, Hyland has seen a very limited role off the bench in Minnesota. Over his last six games, he's playing 13.7 minutes per contest with 6.7 points, 2.8 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers.
