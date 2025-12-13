Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Starting sans Edwards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland will start against the Warriors on Friday.
With Anthony Edwards (foot) sidelined, Hyland will get the starting nod for the first time this season. He's coming off his best performance of the season in Monday's loss to the Suns, during which he posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 16 minutes.
