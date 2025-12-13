Hyland (knee) won't return to Friday's game against the Warriors.

Hyland drew the start for the first time this season but sustained a right knee contusion in the first quarter, posting three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two assists in just under five minutes. With the VCU product joining Anthony Edwards (foot) and Mike Conley (Achilles) on the sidelines, Terrence Shannon, Jaylen Clark and Rob Dillingham are candidates for increased playing time. Hyland's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Kings.