Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Bright spot in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland ended Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Hornets with 18 points (5-11 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.
With Anthony Edwards (knee) getting the night off, Hyland stepped up in a big way for Minnesota. Edwards seems to be struggling to get back to 100 percent, making Hyland an intriguing streamer to close out the regular season.
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