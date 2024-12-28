DiVincenzo recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes off the bench during Friday's 113-112 win over Houston.

Just a few games after setting a new season high with 19 points, DiVincenzo topped it while also draining a season-best six three-pointers. The 27-year-old guard is locked in right now -- he's delivered multiple threes in five straight games, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 boards, 3.4 treys, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 48.6 percent (17-for-35) from beyond the arc.