DiVincenzo recorded 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 116-104 victory over the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

DiVincenzo was a menace on the defensive end, tallying a season-high three blocks. It was easily his best performance of the postseason and the exact reason the Timberwolves acquired him in the first place. Now leading the series 2-1, Minnesota will be hoping for a similar performance when the two teams go head-to-head again Sunday.