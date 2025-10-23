Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Bench role Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
After starting the preseason finale, Clark will be in the second unit. The team will run with Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert in the first five.
