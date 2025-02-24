Now Playing

Clark is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to neck soreness.

Clark recorded 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four steals and one rebound in 17 minutes of a start Sunday against the Thunder before leaving the game for good. With Minnesota shorthanded again, Clark could see a healthy workload if he's able to shake this questionable tag.

