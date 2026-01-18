Timberwolves' Joan Beringer: Another strong performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beringer closed Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Spurs with 10 points (5-6 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 23 minutes.
Beringer flirted with his first career double-double, while also matching his career-high with two blocks. After it was announced that Rudy Gobert would miss the game due to a hip injury, Naz Reid lasted just five minutes before leaving the game with a shoulder concern. If both are forced to miss additional time, Beringer could be an intriguing short-term pickup, even in standard leagues.
