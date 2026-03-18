Timberwolves' Joan Beringer: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves recalled Beringer from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Beringer has logged just seven minutes over two appearances with Minnesota on the month. However, the rookie first-rounder is likely to see meaningful playing time in Wednesday's game against Utah due to Naz Reid (ankle) being sidelined.
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