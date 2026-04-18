Timberwolves' Joan Beringer: Not in starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beringer is not in Minnesota's starting lineup against Denver in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Saturday.
Beringer started in the final two games of the regular season, and in this past Sunday's 132-126 win over the Pelicans, he finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a whopping seven blocks over 31 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role for Game 1 and provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.
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