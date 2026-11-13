Beringer closed Thursday's 133-94 victory over the Mavericks with 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks over 22 minutes.

Beringer isn't one of the most reliable fantasy options for the Timberwolves, but he made the most of his opportunity in this blowout win. He finished just one rebound shy of a double-double and left his mark as a rim protector and scorer, posting season-best marks in points and blocks. He's started just one game this season, however, so his fantasy appeal will remain limited as long as he remains in a bench role.