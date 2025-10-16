default-cbs-image
Ingles (hamstring) is available for Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Ingles missed a week of action due to a groin strain, but he's ready to return to the floor Thursday. The veteran forward is expected to serve as frontcourt depth for the Timberwolves in 2025-26.

