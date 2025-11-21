Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Suiting up vs. Suns
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles is available in Friday's game against the Suns.
Ingles is managing left groin soreness, but the issue won't stop him from suiting up Friday. The veteran forward has averaged a mere 4.6 minutes per game across five appearances in 2025-26, so it's possible he won't see the court at all against Phoenix.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Questionable with groin soreness•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Won't go Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Returning from hamstring strain•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Sidelined by groin strain•
-
Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Out Tuesday•