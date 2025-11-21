default-cbs-image
Ingles is available in Friday's game against the Suns.

Ingles is managing left groin soreness, but the issue won't stop him from suiting up Friday. The veteran forward has averaged a mere 4.6 minutes per game across five appearances in 2025-26, so it's possible he won't see the court at all against Phoenix.

