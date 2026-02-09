Phillips (wrist) played the final 4:13 of Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Clippers, finishing with two points (1-1 FG).

Before the Timberwolves acquired him from the Bulls on Thursday, Phillips had missed a game due to a right wrist sprain, but he made enough progress in his recovery from his injury over the weekend to get the green light to make his Minnesota debut Sunday. Phillips didn't see the court until the Clippers had the win well in hand, and the 22-year-old forward seems likely to find himself outside of the rotation while Minnesota has all of its key contributors available.