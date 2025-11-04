Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Comes through with big final line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle provided 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win over Brooklyn.
Randle posted his first triple-double of the season, setting season highs in rebounds and assists. He wasn't quite as effective as a scorer in this one, but he still managed to near the 20-point threshold by regularly getting to the charity stripe. The Kentucky product is averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five games.
