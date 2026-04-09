default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Randle (hand) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Randle took a seat for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back Wednesday due to a right hand issue, but he'll have an opportunity to return for Friday's clash. Minnesota should have another update on the forward's availability after observing him go through shootaround and warmups.

More News