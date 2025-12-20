Randle provided 19 points (3-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-16 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 112-107 victory over the Thunder.

Randle's work at the charity stripe was a difference-maker, although one key miss made Anthony Edwards work a little harder for the go-ahead shot. The frontcourt defense of Randle and Rudy Gobert proved to be effective against Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, who combined for only 15 points in the loss. Ranfle is on an excellent five-game tear, averaging 22.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the span.