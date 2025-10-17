Randle produced 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 27 minutes of Thursday's 126-120 preseason loss to Chicago.

Randle looked sharp Thursday and appears to be full steam ahead with Opening Night approaching. The Timberwolves do have one exhibition left Friday against the 76ers for the second leg of a back-to-back, but it's unclear how the Timberwolves will handle this game in terms of rest and maintenance.